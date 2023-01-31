 U.P. Receives Washington State Department of Transportation 2022 Award of Excellence – The Suburban Times

U.P. Receives Washington State Department of Transportation 2022 Award of Excellence

City of University Place announcement.

The City of U.P. was awarded the Washington D.O.T.’s 2022 Award of Excellence for the 56th Street/Cirque Drive Phase III improvement project. U.P.’s Director of Engineering & Capital Projects Jack Ecklund and Nuri Avcular, deputy director of Engineering & Capital Projects, were recognized for their patience and flexibility in collaborating with the state and federal funding partners on the project. U.P. was the only city in the state to receive this prestigious award for the multi-modal corridor improvements between Interstate 5 and Grandview Drive.

