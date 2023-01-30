 Veterans Plaza Organizers Recognized by City Council – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Veterans Plaza Organizers Recognized by City Council

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

Members of the Veterans Plaza Committee (now a nonprofit corporation) were recognized during the Jan. 17 City Council meeting for their dedication in taking the project from idea to reality over the course of 17 years.

Greg Gooch, Howard Lee, Nancy Triebelhorn, Karen Schwartz and Kenn Triebelhorn, the project’s architect, were commended for their “significant contributions and dedicated efforts to make the University Place Veterans’ Memorial Plaza a reality in our community.”

Watch the entire recognition presentation here beginning at minute 8:30 and learn more about how you can contribute to the ongoing fundraising efforts to maintain the plaza and its flags.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *