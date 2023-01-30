Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

We’re conducting construction and testing throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.

The construction and work schedule are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department will remain open during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction. Let’s stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District. More details specific to neighborhoods are provided below.

When

Jan. 27 update: Work will occur throughout both the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Light rail train and track testing along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project continues. In January and February, the contractor will continue to perform various system and vehicle testing.

There will be corner closures at signalized intersections along the corridor so we can install signage and replace damaged signal heads as early as Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, then again from Feb. 6 through Feb. 9. Permanent signals will be installed at the crosswalk to Tacoma General Hospital as early as Feb. 3. This work will require closures in both directions.

Daytime and nighttime track and light rail vehicle testing, electrical testing, traffic signal modifications, decorative sidewalk cutting, revision channeling, completing final touches in stations, and finishing overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will happen in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce Street, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way).

This construction will involve work at night and on weekends. The contractor has obtained a nighttime/weekend noise variance, a permit that allows them to make more noise than is typically allowed. They will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area. Work will occur at night during the week and start at 7 a.m. on the weekends. The noise variance will be in place until the end of January. Directional street closures will occur between MLK Jr. Way, N. 1st, Stadium and Division at certain station locations for gutter and downspout installation. Parking will not be allowed in the area during these closures. The work will make noise up to 60 decibels, which is about the level of a conversation in restaurant or office. Revisions to the channelization (the use of secondary roads to separate certain flows of traffic from the main traffic lanes) will happen at the intersections of Division and Yakima, Division and I Street, and N. 1st at Thriftway. This work will be completed at night and will make noise up to 73 decibels, a similar level to music being played in a living room.

The overhead wires are now fully electrified. Although we have wanted the public to treat the wires as if they are live since the installation, the wires are now officially live. Please be aware and coordinate with our project team and operations about any work that needs to happen near the trackway wires.

The T Line terminus will be at the Commerce Street Station, and the train will temporarily turn back at 7th and Commerce until we start testing in 2023. Please make sure to stay within the parking lanes so as to not impede T Line vehicle access.

Due to the winter weather, final road and parking lane striping in various areas will occur later in the year. Crews will schedule striping when the weather allows.

Dome District:

No civil work planned related to the project

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Southbound N. 1st St./N. E St./Stadium Way (Stadium Curve) from Tacoma Avenue to Division Avenue has reopened. A specialized contractor will come back at a future date to inspect the grinded rail.

Northbound Stadium Way from I-705 to S. 4th Street will be closed as early as Jan. 25 through Jan. 31 to finish work on the overhead contact system poles (poles that energize the light rail system).

See entire project area information for nighttime and weekend work.

Future street closures: 7th and Commerce to I-705 inbound (southbound) will be closed in February for final corrections. 7th and Commerce to I-705 outbound (northbound) will be closed in February for final corrections.



Stadium District (N. E St., N. 1st St., Division Ave.):

Broadway will have directional closures between Division and S. 4th Street. The crews will be working on Broadway just north of the S 4th Street intersection. Local access will remain on Broadway to maintain parking. A U-turn lane will be available during the southbound closure of Broadway S. This work is for road restoration and sidewalk repairs. Crews are scheduled start work on the southbound portion of this work as early as Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.

Tacoma Avenue and North 1st Street is now open.

Yakima Avenue and Division Avenue Northeast is now open.

Eastbound/Westbound Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima will have lane closures as early as Jan. 25 through Feb. 14 for final corrections. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Future street closures: Northbound I St at the west side of 2nd St will fully close for roadway restoration in mid-March and on the east side of 2nd St as early as Feb. 28 through March 4. This work is dependent on final corrections on Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Avenue. Eastbound North 1st Street from Yakima to Broadway will close as early as Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 for final repairs. Parking will be removed in the area for these repairs. Westbound North 1st St. from Broadway to Yakima will close as early as Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 for final repairs. Westbound North 1st Street from Broadway to Tacoma Avenue will be fully closed as early as Feb. 20 through Feb. 22 for final repairs. Eastbound North 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Broadway will be fully closed as early as Feb. 22 through Feb. 24 for final repairs. Tacoma Ave and North 1st Street will have a corner closure for the removal of a diesel storage tank with a date to be determined. The Yakima intersection at 2nd Street will fully close for roadway restoration in late March 2023.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: