Spring Fair Photography Competition – The Suburban Times

Spring Fair Photography Competition

Submitted by Debbie Klosowski.

Display your images and compete for cash prizes and awards at the annual Tacoma Photographic Society Spring Fair Photography Competition held at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on April 13-16 and 20-23.

Any amateur photographer who derives less than 50% of their income from photography is eligible to enter.  People can enter up to 5 images with subjects that are suitable for a family fair.  There is a $10 entry fee per image.  The entry deadline is Thursday, March 23.

For more information on entry forms, requirements and drop off locations, please visit www.tacomaphoto.org.

