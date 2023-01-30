SHS Music Booster Jazz Band Swing Dance Dinner, Feb. 11 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Starlene Enfield.

The Steilacoom High School Music Booster Club is hosting a Fundraiser on February 11 at 5:30 at the Steilacoom Community Center.

The SHS Music Booster Jazz Band Swing Dance Dinner.

Join us for a night of dining and dancing! The evening includes a swing dance lesson, dinner, and dancing with music provided by our Steilacoom Jazz Band.

All proceeds go to the SHS Music Boosters to help fund our mission of supporting the SHS Music program and its students.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, with swing dance lessons to begin at 5:45. Dinner, will be served at 6:15.

Dessert Auction to follow dinner. Dinner will be provided by Topside Bar and Grill, and T-Town Swing will provide swing dance lessons. To buy tickets, please go to our website.

If you have any questions or need any assistance, please email us at

musicboostersshs@gmail.com.