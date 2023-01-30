Black Art & Black Artist Exhibit Opens Feb. 21 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

This February, Tacoma Community College (TCC), the Tacoma Urban League, The City of Tacoma, and the Pierce County Black Collective are proud to present a special exhibit showcasing Black art and Black artists in The Gallery at TCC. Featuring more than 15 regional artists, the exhibit explores themes related to Black culture, identity, and society. In addition, the exhibit features opportunities for community members to interact with local artists and their work.

The exhibit will be open Feb. 21 – March 17, 2023. The Gallery is open to the public 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday on days the college is open. In addition, The Gallery will host a panel discussion, a Family Day, and other events. Admission to all events is free.

Panel Discussion

A panel discussion will be held in The Gallery Thursday, March 2, 7 – 8:30 p.m. The panel discussion is open to everyone.

Family Day

The Gallery will be open Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for family activities, including art projects and an exhibit “treasure hunt.” College employees will be on hand to assist with the art projects and discuss the exhibit.

Gallery Talks

Join us for talks that provide first-hand opportunities to engage with the artists, learn about their creative practices, and their inspiration for their art pieces.

Monday, Feb 27 12p-12:30p Lourdes Jackson

Tuesday Feb 28 12p-12:30p Stephen Simmons

Friday Mar 3 12p-12:30p Jasmine Iona Brown

Friday Mar 3 12:30-1p Gwen Jones

Monday March 6 12p-12:30p Sabreehna S. Essien

Tuesday Mar 7 12p-12:30p JW Harrison

Tuesday Mar 7 12:30p-1p Kenya Shakoor

Thursday Mar 16 12p-12:30p Necashaw Montgomery

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Visitor parking is available nearby in Lot G.