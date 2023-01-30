 Black Art & Black Artist Exhibit Opens Feb. 21 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Black Art & Black Artist Exhibit Opens Feb. 21 in The Gallery at TCC

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Community College announcement.

This February, Tacoma Community College (TCC), the Tacoma Urban League, The City of Tacoma, and the Pierce County Black Collective are proud to present a special exhibit showcasing Black art and Black artists in The Gallery at TCC. Featuring more than 15 regional artists, the exhibit explores themes related to Black culture, identity, and society. In addition, the exhibit features opportunities for community members to interact with local artists and their work.  

The exhibit will be open Feb. 21 – March 17, 2023. The Gallery is open to the public 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday on days the college is open. In addition, The Gallery will host a panel discussion, a Family Day, and other events. Admission to all events is free. 

Panel Discussion  

A panel discussion will be held in The Gallery Thursday, March 2, 7 – 8:30 p.m. The panel discussion is open to everyone.  

Family Day  

The Gallery will be open Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for family activities, including art projects and an exhibit “treasure hunt.” College employees will be on hand to assist with the art projects and discuss the exhibit.  

Gallery Talks 

Join us for talks that provide first-hand opportunities to engage with the artists, learn about their creative practices, and their inspiration for their art pieces.  

  • Monday, Feb 27          12p-12:30p     Lourdes Jackson 
  • Tuesday Feb 28           12p-12:30p     Stephen Simmons 
  • Friday Mar 3               12p-12:30p     Jasmine Iona Brown 
  • Friday Mar 3               12:30-1p         Gwen Jones 
  • Monday March 6        12p-12:30p     Sabreehna S. Essien 
  • Tuesday Mar 7            12p-12:30p     JW Harrison 
  • Tuesday Mar 7            12:30p-1p       Kenya Shakoor 
  • Thursday Mar 16        12p-12:30p     Necashaw Montgomery 

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Visitor parking is available nearby in Lot G.   

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *