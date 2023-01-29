Whet Your Appetite in U.P. – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

You don’t have to travel outside of University Place to get good eats, especially with the openings of several new eateries during 2022, including Galos Flame Grilled Chicken (3556 Market Place W.), Al’s Hot Chicken (2102 Mildred St. W.), Chipotle (4020 Bridgeport Way W.) and the Pine Cone Café (7912 27th St. W.), which has reopened under new management. And later this year, burger lovers can celebrate the opening of Habit Burger at 4040 Bridgeport Way W., while those with a sweet tooth can get their fix when Wanna Cupcake opens at 3826 Bridgeport Way W. in the Green Firs Shopping Center.

Those looking for a sweet fix in the meantime will be happy to know that the pop-up See’s Candies store at 3818 Bridgeport Way W. in Green Firs Towne Center will re-open on Jan. 20 and operate through Valentine’s Day.

Shop and eat local in U.P.!