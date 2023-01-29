Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.

The informational meeting will include a brief staff presentation and an opportunity for questions. The meeting will be conducted virtually and can be attended remotely by dialing (253) 215-8782 or through Zoom and entering the meeting ID 845 7533 3145when prompted.

In addition, a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at approximately 5:15 p.m. during the City Council Meeting. People are invited to attend in-person or virtually to make comment. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street.

The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing (253) 215-8782 or through Zoom and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live-streamed on the City’s Facebook page and on tvtacoma.com.

Written comments on this subject can be provided to the Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, February 6, via e-mail to cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402.

Meeting details are also available at cityoftacoma.org/MoratoriumSTGPD.

More information about Planning and development Services Department, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.