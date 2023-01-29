 Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30 – The Suburban Times

Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail.

6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 to 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • The left lane will close on I-5 between mileposts 115 and 116 near the Nisqually River Bridge in Dupont.

Please slow down and pay attention in the work zone to keep workers safe.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app, the WSDOT statewide travel map, and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

