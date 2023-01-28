Registration is open for Club Beyond & Beyond the Bell

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer activities before and after school as well as during days when school is not in session.

CLUB BEYOND

Clubs, activities, and field trips for middle school students

Session 3 registration:

Open now thru Feb 10﻿

Activities held Feb 21-April 21

Club Beyond is Free!

To sign up go to COMPASS (the TPS Family App) and the activities page to find descriptions and schedules for activities offered at your student’s school.

Club Beyond programs are free, thanks to a host of community funding partners including City of Tacoma, Greentrike, Metro Parks Tacoma, Pierce County, Tacoma Creates, Tacoma Public Schools, and private philanthropy.

BEYOND THE BELL

Activities, sports, and field trips for grades K-5

Session 3 registration:

Open now thru Feb 10﻿

Activities held Feb 21-April 21

Choose from options offered before and after school, on data days, and during school breaks.

To sign up go to COMPASS (the TPS Family App) and the activities page to find descriptions and schedules for activities offered for your student’s school and grade.

Flexible Pricing

Beyond the Bell partners want to ensure that every student has access to affordable after school experiences.

When you register, you will see three payment options per session:

$96 per activity

Qualify for Reduced-price Lunch: $48 per activity

Qualify for Free Lunch: $0 per activity

The average cost per activity is $320. These programs are offered below cost, thanks to the City of Tacoma, Greentrike, Metro Parks Tacoma, Pierce County, Tacoma Creates, Tacoma Public Schools, and private philanthropy.