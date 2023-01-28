Free business skills training for Pierce County small business owners

Pierce County announcement.

Small business owners in Pierce County now have access to free, on-demand business skills training. The Pierce County Business Skills Program offers nine free, non-credit, short courses to help entrepreneurs start, build, and keep their business on track.

“We want to promote economic opportunity throughout our community and one way we are able to do this is by offering the Pierce County Business Skills Program,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “This program aims to help business owners invest in themselves and acquire new skills to become current with what is happening in today’s business environment.”

The courses were designed for small business owners to take anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace. Classes focus on key areas for business success: bookkeeping, tax reporting, business planning, business law, sales skills, marketing strategies, graphic design, web design, and intercultural communication.

Business owners can sign up for the free online courses at www.plu.edu/ce/bsp. For questions or assistance, please reach out to ce@plu.edu or call 253-535-7722.

The Pierce County Business Skills Program’s free curriculum is developed in partnership with Pacific Lutheran University as part of the Pierce County Community Navigator program and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.