Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

The Puget Sound is expecting cold temperatures for the next several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.

The free rides are in effect from start of service on Saturday, January 28 through the end of the day Monday, January 30, 2023, but may be extended if cold weather continues or until the warming shelters are closed.

The free round trips are available throughout the day and evening for passengers who tell the driver they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter. For a list of warming center locations and hours, visit pchomeless.org/Facilities/DayCenters as well as Tacoma Public Library and Pierce County Library locations.