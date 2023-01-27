Pierce County Parks presents Rock the Rink ice show – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Bring your friends and family to Pierce County Parks’ exciting new ice show: Rock the Rink!

Join the fun at Tacoma’s Sprinker Recreation Center to watch this upbeat and thrilling ice show featuring decades of nostalgic tunes that will get you on your feet and ready to dance. The show will take you on a musical journey with your favorite local skaters and special guest star Timmy Chapman.

There are three showtimes being offered:

Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per person for ages 2 and older. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online only. To book tickets and for more details, visit the Rock the Rink! website.