Clover Park School District announcement.

Harrison Preparatory School 10th grader Alexis Lynn served as a page for 28th District Representative Mari Leavitt during her term in the House Page Program.

Alexis assisted the House of Representatives, supported member offices and attended page school on the capitol campus located in Olympia. Alexis participated in valuable hands-on learning experiences geared toward understanding the legislative process and acquired beneficial skills that may be applied to her future career as a family law attorney.

Thank you to Rep. Leavitt for sponsoring Alexis during her term as page.

The House of Representatives for the Washington State Legislature hosts the House Page Program for youth who are at least 14 years old and have not yet reached their 17th birthday. More information about the House Page Program and scholarship opportunities are available at House Page Program.