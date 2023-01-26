UP School District 2023-24 Registration Coming in March – The Suburban Times

University Place School District announcement.

Registration for the 2023-2024 school year opens on March 6, 2023. K-12 student registration is completed through the on-line registration portal.

Out of district requests for current students can be submitted beginning March 8, 2023. New applications can be submitted beginning April 12, 2023.

Preschool applications can be submitted beginning March 29, 2023.

Supplemental registration forms (transfer requests, preschool, home school, etc) needed for the 2023-2024 school year, will become available in mid-February.