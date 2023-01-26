 UP School District 2023-24 Registration Coming in March – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

UP School District 2023-24 Registration Coming in March

· Leave a Comment ·

University Place School District announcement.

Registration for the 2023-2024 school year opens on March 6, 2023. K-12 student registration is completed through the on-line registration portal.

Out of district requests for current students can be submitted beginning March 8, 2023. New applications can be submitted beginning April 12, 2023.

Preschool applications can be submitted beginning March 29, 2023.

Supplemental registration forms (transfer requests, preschool, home school, etc) needed for the 2023-2024 school year, will become available in mid-February. 

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *