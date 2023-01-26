Public Safety Funding Discussions and Next Steps – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The November 2022 ballot measure that would have raised dedicated funds to cover 10 additional U.P. Police Department commissioned staff and two non-commissioned personnel failed by 99 votes out of more than 13,000 votes cast.

Given the narrow margin of defeat, the City Council, City staff and City Commissions have sought feedback on the idea of next steps during their outreach to block watch groups, apartment complexes, and other community organizations. The Dec. 7, 2022 issue of Headlines also invited the public to submit their thoughts on next steps to UPPublicSafety@CityofUP.com.

Those who weighed in with their thoughts were invited to participate in a focus group roundtable on Jan. 25. The feedback gathered that evening will help City Council members and staff determine the best path forward. Be sure to watch future issues of Headlines as well as digital and snail mail updates in the coming weeks for updates on this issue.