Lincoln District Lunar New Year Celebration – The Suburban Times

You’re invited to the annual Lincoln District Lunar New Year celebration! Join Lincoln District businesses and residents for a day of lion dancers, firecrackers, food and family fun! Shop the pop-up marketplace and eat at one of the many neighborhood restaurants or from food trucks! Let’s celebrate the Lunar New Year, Asian culture, and community! Get your free ticket here.
Reader Interactions
Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply