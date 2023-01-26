Baseball, baseball, baseball – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Baseball Club announcement.

Step right up and get your boys and girls registered for baseball this year. Kids 12 and under will find a team to play with, starting with T-ball (6 and under). Thanks to community investment, registration rates are the lowest they have ever been ($40 per child in T-ball, slightly higher for the other levels).

Register at the link below by January 31 to get the lowest rates (they go up on February 1 to a slightly higher price): https://www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org

The great Rogers Hornsby said about 80 years ago, “People ask me what I do in the winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” Well, spring is nearly here.

Help is available is the registration fee is problematic. Never played before? No problem! The main thing is, kids need to play baseball, to be outside and to run and jump and have fun. Yogi Berra said, “It’s fun. Baseball is fun.” Truer words were never spoken. Let’s play ball!!