Applications for 2023-2024 Tacoma Creates Funding Now Available – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Creates is now accepting applications for its fourth year of funding, supporting programs and events to be presented between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 by organizations whose primary purpose is to advance and/or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and/or science. There are two funding categories – Comprehensive Organizational Support and Impact – and funding is determined through a competitive application process.

“Our community’s ongoing support is what has made all of this possible,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Through Tacoma Creates, eligible non-profit organizations can equitably expand access to public programs, grow educational options for youth, increase opportunities in neighborhoods throughout Tacoma, and build sustainability for continued services.”



“Tacoma Creates funded organizations have the opportunity to be a part of a growing network of other arts, science, and cultural institutions that all have similar goals,” said Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks. “This can be especially beneficial for smaller organizations that may have had capacity limitations and hope to broaden their reach.”

Comprehensive Organizational Support Funding

Organizations that apply for Comprehensive Organizational Support funding may request up to 15 percent of their total annual budget, based on the average of their actual income over their last three completed fiscal years, up to a maximum of $400,000. Applicants in this category must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Tacoma and provide a wide range of ongoing cultural programs, including programming available to the general public, as well as youth education programs. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM on March 13, 2023.

Impact Funding

Organizations that apply for Impact Funding may request a minimum of $3,000, and up to $60,000 for a single program or multiple programs. Impact funding can support general public programs and/or youth education programs. Organizations in this category may be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, or may apply with an eligible fiscal sponsor. Business District Associations and Neighborhood Councils recognized by the City of Tacoma, Affiliate Cultural Organizations within a larger non-profit, and organizations that are based in Pierce County but whose primary work happens in Tacoma may also be eligible.

New in 2023: There are two application forms within the Impact funding category:

Level A: for organizations requesting a minimum of $3,000 but less than $20,000, or for organizations only proposing Beyond the Bell / Club Beyond classes

for organizations requesting a minimum of $3,000 but less than $20,000, or for organizations only proposing Beyond the Bell / Club Beyond classes Level B: for organizations requesting between $20,000 and $60,000

The application review panel will consider funding for Level A and Level B applications separately, to better support newer and smaller organizations, or those that are proposing programming that is smaller in scope. Both levels have the same overall application components and evaluation criteria. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM on March 27, 2023.

Application Support

Prospective applicants for both categories are encouraged to attend free workshops explaining the application process and how to develop a strong proposal. Registration links and information on how to contact staff directly for application assistance are available online.

In addition to application support available for all applicants, Tacoma Creates is continuing its partnership with Communities Rise to provide additional application support for organizations that serve communities impacted by systemic oppression and whose annual budgets are $200,000 or less. Organizations that meet these criteria, and the eligibility criteria for Impact funding, may request up to two one-hour sessions with a consultant at no charge.

Tacoma Creates

Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. During its second full funding year, Tacoma Creates funded 51 cultural organizations who provided over 1,000 cultural programs and events for the public. Details about the impacts of the $4.2 million in contracts are available in the Tacoma Creates 2021-2022 Annual Report.

Tacoma Creates is embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality. More information about Tacoma Creates is available at tacomacreates.org.