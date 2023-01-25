Legislative Page Program – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Dan Bronoske, 28th Legislative District announcement.

With the Legislature returning to in person session in Olympia, the legislative page program is back and accepting applications! The page program gives young Washington residents the chance to learn and participate in the legislative process by attending page school, assisting offices, delivering messages and working on the House & Senate floors.

This unique opportunity is open to Washington residents who are at least 14 years old but have not reached their 17th birthday. We’re making a one-time exception this session to allow 17 & 18-year-olds to participate during two specific weeks since the program was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit the page program’s website by clicking here.

