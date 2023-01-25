KeyBank to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services in Tacoma on “Super Refund Saturday,” Feb 4th – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KeyBank.

On Saturday February 4th, 2023, KeyBank will partner with the Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region to host its annual Super Refund Saturday event. KeyBank employees will work alongside volunteers from various organizations to provide free tax preparation services to those who need it most, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

This Super Refund Saturday event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Milgard Work Opportunity Center located at 714 So. 27th Street, Tacoma WA 98409. All tax filers are welcome to attend the event and the individual does not have to be a KeyBank customer to participate. Appointments are not required, but to avoid the wait, they are recommended, set your at www.Goodwillwa.as.me/VITA.

“We are once again excited to work with the Goodwill for this event to support our neighbors in the Tacoma area with free tax preparation services,” said Brian Marlow, KeyBank South Puget Sound Market President.”Super Refund Saturday is a signature annual event that is central to KeyBank’s purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive.”

Goodwill is excited to be able to offer this amazing free tax preparation service again for another year assisting 1000’s of community members with free tax preparation through a service model that has an accuracy rate far surpassing most paid preparer sites. Last year, this service put over 1.14 Million back in the taxpayer pockets through tax refunds and preparation fees saved! At Super Refund Saturday on Feb. 4th, through Key Bank’s generous support, we also get to offer our taxpayers snacks, water, resources, and more!

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS)

Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the EITC on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed. Super Refund Saturday is a cost-effective way for tax filers to navigate the potentially confusing tax preparation process and ensure they are getting their full return.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC earned income must be less than:

$53,057 ($59,187 if married and filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children

$49,399 ($55,529 if married and filing jointly) with two or more qualifying children

$43,492 ($49,622 if married and filing jointly) with one or more qualifying children

$16,480 ($22,610 if married and filing jointly) with no qualifying children

If participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should bring these documents:

State-issued photo ID

Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)

W-2 forms

1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)

Unemployment forms (if applicable)

Proof of childcare payments

Other IRS forms as appropriate

Last year’s tax return (if available)

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)

If filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

ABOUT GOODWILL

In 1902, Edgar J. Helms, a Methodist minister, founded Goodwill in Boston. When he faced a group who asked him for help getting food and clothes, Helms took a burlap bag and went to Boston’s wealthy citizens. Instead of asking for money, he asked for whatever clothing they could spare. The Goodwill store was born when Helms hired people in need – many of whom were considered unemployable – to repair damaged items and sell the donated goods. “A hand up, not a hand out” was his motto. Helms opened Goodwill’s doors to anyone with a “willingness to work” and became the pioneer of an organization that gave people hope, dignity and independence by providing them with the means to earn a paycheck and support their families. Thus Goodwill’s Vision was born in that every person has the opportunity to learn, work, and thrive in all aspects of life. To achieve our vision, we are committed to dismantling racism and advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion so we can help people reach their fullest potential through education, job placement, and career pathway services. www.Goodwillwa.org