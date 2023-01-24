 Love Songs for Valentine’s Day at Slavonian Hall – The Suburban Times

Love Songs for Valentine’s Day at Slavonian Hall

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Join us on Valentine’s Day! Love Songs across the Centuries & Continents Soprello (soprano Allison Pohl and cellist Alistair MacRae) in Concert.

Tuesday February 14th at 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma FREE

Soprello’s Concert of Love Songs will include works by Purcell, Bach, Mozart, and Schumann, some modern works, and arrangements by Soprello.

  • Tuesday February14th at 7:00pm
  • at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma
  • FREE, all ages welcome
  • Masks are optional but recommended

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

