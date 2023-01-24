Love Songs for Valentine’s Day at Slavonian Hall – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.
Join us on Valentine’s Day! Love Songs across the Centuries & Continents Soprello (soprano Allison Pohl and cellist Alistair MacRae) in Concert.
Tuesday February 14th at 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma FREE
Soprello’s Concert of Love Songs will include works by Purcell, Bach, Mozart, and Schumann, some modern works, and arrangements by Soprello.
More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/
