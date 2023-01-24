 Local students named to Pacific University Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local students named to Pacific University Dean’s List

DuPont’s Zoe Anderson and Lakewood’s Andrew Zinn were named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation. 

