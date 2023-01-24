Create, publish and win cash prizes in the Pierce County Library’s teen contest – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Pierce County Library System invites teenagers throughout Pierce County to showcase their creative talents in the Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing & Art Contest, now through Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

“For more than 25 years, the Library’s writing and art contest has provided teens with a valuable creative outlet,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “We look forward to seeing the creativity and storytelling from the county’s budding artists and authors. The contest is an excellent opportunity for teens to express their thoughts and interests.”

Teen writers and artists in seventh through 12th grades, who live in or attend school in Pierce County, can participate in the free contest as an individual or as a team in one or all four categories: poetry, short story, photography and drawing.

Students may get entry forms online or at their local Pierce County Library. Teenagers may submit entries online, drop off at their local library or send by mail to Our Own Expressions, Pierce County Library System, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-2215.

Judges will review writing entries based on originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Judges will review art entries based on composition, evidence of skill commensurate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media. Published authors, professional artists and photographers select the final winning pieces.

The Library System will announce the winning writing and art in a special publication and distribute copies throughout Pierce County Libraries and to the winning students’ schools. The Pierce County Library Foundation will award prizes worth $100 to $150 to winners in three age groups: seventh and eighth grade, ninth and 10th grade, and 11th and 12th grade in all four categories.

The Library System plans to showcase contest winners at an awards ceremony in spring 2023.

As part of the annual contest, the Library will offer several events to support the students in developing their art and writing from poster art and photography to writing sessions and a visit with an author. Visit expressions.pcls.us for more information about the free classes and events and Our Own Expressions contest.