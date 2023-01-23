 North 21st Street Bridge Maintenance Scheduled January 25-26 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

North 21st Street Bridge Maintenance Scheduled January 25-26

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform maintenance on the North 21st Street Bridge (located between North Fife and North Oakes streets) on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM each day.

During this timeframe, the bridge will be restricted to one lane of travel and will be flagger controlled. In addition, no parking will be allowed on both sides of the bridge on these dates.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards are on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Derrick Wells at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430. 

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *