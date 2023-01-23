North 21st Street Bridge Maintenance Scheduled January 25-26 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform maintenance on the North 21st Street Bridge (located between North Fife and North Oakes streets) on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM each day.

During this timeframe, the bridge will be restricted to one lane of travel and will be flagger controlled. In addition, no parking will be allowed on both sides of the bridge on these dates.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards are on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Derrick Wells at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430.