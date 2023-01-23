15 unit multifamily project application filed – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Design Review/ Master Plan and SEPA Checklist applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4852 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 4853 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 15 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.45 acres.

PROJECT LOCATION: The proposed project is located at XXXX Kline Street SW.

TAX PARCEL NUMBERS: 0219122153

ZONING: Multifamily 3 (MF3) and within the Station Subarea District.

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: December 14, 2022

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: January 17, 2023

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Tree Removal Permit, Site Development Permit, Building Permits.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : January 20, 2023 – February 3, 2023 All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Development Services Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on February 3, 2023. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with theircomments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination and Design Review application to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.20.400.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Applicant: Evan Wahlstrom/11409 Kendrick LLC (253)678 2539 evanwahlstrom39@gmail.com;

City: Ramon Rodriguez, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983 7802, rrodriguez@cityoflakewod.us