Sound Transit announcement.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of W Stewart Ave and 4th St NW as well as 5th St NW between W Stewart Ave and W Main for asphalt work. See map for entire closure area. Please use an alternative route to avoid delays.

When

Monday, Jan. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Where

4th St NW and W Stewart Ave.

5th St NW between W Main and W Stewart Ave.

