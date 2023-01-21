Free Mason Bee Presentation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Join local beekeeper Rick Mercier for a fascinating discussion on Mason Bees – the stingless little heroes that help pollinate the Curran Apple Orchard Park each year!

I have been raising these amazing PNWs very own, non-aggressive, and highly efficient pollinators for more than 15 years. With native bees in decline, it’s more important than ever to do our part. Let me show you how. Join us at the University Place Library on Saturday, January 28, from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.