Popular Wearable Art Sale returns to in-person for its 29th year, continues support of YWCA – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shari Tyler.

The 29th annual RAGS Wearable Art Sale and Gallery Competition will take place March 10–12, 2023. The weekend begins with a ticketed Gala preview event on Thursday, March 9.

Since 1994, in support of YWCA Pierce County’s domestic violence programs and services, RAGS has:

Raised over $2.2 million.

Showcased over 650 artists and small-business owners.

Given more than $32,500 in awards to top artists.

Served more than 26,500 in-person and 7,300 online visitors and shoppers.

Beautiful jewelry, creative clothing, and distinctive accessories from more than 60 artists of local, regional, and national acclaim are offered for sale at the juried boutique-style show. Besides this “Marketplace” sale, RAGS also features a “Gallery” of one-of-a-kind works, with winners in several categories earning cash awards. Artists give one-third of sale revenues to RAGS to benefit the YWCA.

The show is open to the public at no charge at Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, just off Interstate 5 in Fife, Wash., at 1701 Alexander Ave. E. Show hours are Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, March 12, from 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets for the March 9 gala preview, at $100 per person may be purchased at RAGSWearableArt.org. Also available for purchase at the website are RAGS gift certificates in any denomination.

Produced by an all-volunteer guild and supported by local businesses and individuals, RAGS gives 100% of its proceeds directly to the YWCA.

“What makes RAGS a distinctive event? The blend of art, fashion, shopping, and fundraising for an important cause,” explains RAGS chair Ann Gosch. “All of us—shoppers, artists and volunteers—believe in funding programs offering hope to families affected by domestic violence. The RAGS event is an opportunity to support not only the YWCA, but the artists as well. Many of our artists are small-business owners who rely on events as their main source of income.”

For more information about the 29th annual RAGS Wearable Art Show, visit RAGSWearableArt.org;call the RAGS hotline at 253-272-4181, ext. 352; or contact Kathy Dorr (see contact info above).

YWCA Pierce County has been a community leader in domestic violence services for more than 40 years. After founding the state’s first domestic violence shelter in 1976, the YWCA has steadily expanded its domestic violence services, helping clients change their lives through safety, healing, and empowerment. For more about YWCA Pierce County’s domestic violence intervention programs, visit YWCApiercecounty.org.