Clover Park School Board Adjusts January Meeting Schedule – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a two-day planning meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

This replaces the regular meeting/workshop originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23.

Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood) or online using by viewing the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Virtual attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

The meeting agenda and detailed remote access instructions for the two-day planning meeting are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.