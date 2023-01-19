McFadden Brothers Honored for Service to Community – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

In service Lifeguard Training at the Oakbrook Swim & Tennis Club, Summer, 2019.

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund in partnership with City of Lakewood is pleased to announce presentation of the 2022 Larry Saunders Service Award to the McFadden Brothers. Jonathan and Brian McFadden distinguished themselves through more than twenty years of service critical to sustaining operation of the Oakbrook Swim & Tennis Club.

While working tirelessly over the years to innovate and maintain the pumps, filtration and elaborate pool machinery of the Oakbrook club, Jonathan and Brian excelled in organizing administration, hiring staff and training lifeguards together with swimming, fitness and water safety classes for all ages. The Oakbrook Swim & Tennis Club is designated to receive benefit of the $1,000 award grant. Working together, the volunteer commitment of Jonathan and Brian McFadden exemplifies the community spirit of the Larry Saunders Service Award.

Sally (Mrs.) Larry Saunders joined Mayor Jason Whalen at City Hall, Tuesday evening, January 17, to present the 2022 award to Jonathan and Brian. Mrs. Barbara Hairston wrote and submitted the winning nomination.

Each year, Lakewood Community Foundation Fun (LCFF) in partnership with City of Lakewood reaches out to community for nominations to receive the Larry Saunders Service Award. Nominations are open and submitted annually in August and September following announcement in The Suburban Times. A three-person Award Recognition Committee (ARC), representing the City, LCFF and Lakewood community, reviews the nominations and selects a winning individual or organization for presentation at the first city council meeting each year (currently, third Tuesday of the new year following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day).

Our thanks to Patti Belle, Lakewood City Council, Tod Wolf, Robi’s Lakewood Camera and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, and Bob Lawrence, LCFF for their ARC assist, and as always, Briana Schumacher, City Clerk, Lakewood, for her administrative help. And special thanks to Sally Saunders for her community service and devoted participation.