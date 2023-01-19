Curran Orchard FREE Night Pruning Class – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Learn how to prune apple trees at a FREE pruning class on Thursday, January 26, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the University Place Primary School Cafeteria.

Master Gardener and professional arborist Robert Sweet will discuss proper pruning techniques as well as appropriate tools. UPP is located at 2708 Grandview Drive W. in University Place.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting which is sponsored by CORE, the volunteer group dedicated to maintaining the Curran Apple Orchard Park.

Volunteers are also needed for a variety of tasks at the Curran Apple Orchard Park including hanging tree tags, pruning (instruction and tools available) and hauling branches to the dumpsters.

Tree Adoptions are also now available for the general public.

For more information, visit our website at curranappleorchard.com or CurranAppleOrchard@gmail.com.