Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital joins MultiCare Health System – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — On January 17, 2023, MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the family.

The Yakima health system, located in central Washington, includes the 226-bed inpatient facility and 26 clinics. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital.

“MultiCare is committed to improving the health status of communities across the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to include the Yakima Valley in that effort,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare. “We will begin immediately working to expand access to care and recruit new doctors and other health care professionals to the area.”

In addition to the hospital, the Yakima health system also has primary care and specialty care services including cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at `Ohana Mammography Center; hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water’s Edge; a level-3 NICU; and advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children’s Village.

MultiCare will invest more than $100 million over the next several years to implement a new electronic health record, improve the facilities and expand services with a focus on returning services that left the community over the last decade.

“The people of Yakima Valley will see MultiCare’s mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future in action starting today,” Robertson said. “We have already been meeting with community groups to understand how we can work together and partner with community organizations in support of a vibrant future for the region. We’re excited to be on that journey.”

Tammy Buyok, a current MultiCare executive, will serve as interim president while a search for a permanent leader is conducted.

Patients will notice some changes in signage, websites and correspondence over the next few months. There should be no disruptions of care, and patients will continue to access services from the providers they know and trust.