St. Frances Cabrini School Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School.

St. Frances Cabrini School students in Lakewood will be involved in special events daily beginning Sunday as part of the nationwide Catholic Schools Week celebration.

We actually begin Catholic Schools Week on Sunday with Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church.

Make plans now to attend the Open House on Sunday, January 29 (9-11 am), tour the school, meet the teachers and staff and see what a wonderful place St. Frances Cabrini School is.

St. Frances Cabrini School is located at 5621 108th Street SW, Lakewood, WA and can be reached for more information by calling 253-584-3850 or emailing sfc@cabrinischool.org