Scholarship Opportunities Available at Lakeview Light & Power – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power has been lighting the way forward since 1922. We support and recognize people and organizations that are committed to lighting the spark for positive growth and change. It is in this spirit that we introduce the “Be The Spark” Scholarship!

Three $2,000 scholarships are available to eligible applicants. Submit the required documents to the offices of Lakeview Light & Power before 5:30 PM on February 16, 2023 for a chance to be considered. All requirements and the application can be found online at www.lakeviewlight.com/our-community/scholarship-application/scholarships/.

Eligible applicants include graduating high school seniors, high school graduates, college freshmen, college sophomores, college juniors, technical/trade school students, and non-traditional/returning students desirous of completing their education. Applicants must be a Lakeview Light & Power member, customer or dependent child of a Lakeview Light & Power member or customer.

Scholarship winners will be awarded at the Annual Meeting of Lakeview Light & Power on April 27, 2023 and must be present to receive their award. Scholarships are awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year only.

In addition to Lakeview Light & Power’s “Be The Spark” Scholarship, LLP also funds a $2,000 scholarship through Clover Park Technical College for currently enrolled students. Application and selection for this scholarship is through CPTC. Please visit the school’s website for details: www.cptc.edu/foundation/scholarships.