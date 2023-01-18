Project will improve Wards Lake Park – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us.

Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931).

Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022

Notice of Application: January 17, 2023

Application Deemed Completed: January 9, 2023

Comment Due Date: February 16, 2023

Project Description: The purpose of the project is to provide improved park amenities which includes an enhanced trail network, bicycle pump track, fenced dog park, benches, a 170-foot prefabricated clear span bridge, habitat enhancement. The single access driveway off 84th Street will be widened, a new raised median constructed, and the public access sidewalk reconstructed. Throughout the project site, American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility will be improved. Approximately thirteen (13) trees will be removed and replaced with Oregon white oak and forest green oak trees. The project will require 1,000 cubic yards of excavation and 925 cubic yards of fill. While the proposed project will not require fill or dredging within Wards Lake (category II wetland), the new clear span pedestrian bridge will cause approximately 1,632 square feet of shading impacts to Wards Lake. The project will result in a total of 24,353 square feet of wetland and wetland buffer impacts that will be offset with 78,632 square feet of invasive species removal and native habitat enhancement.

Project Location: 2716 84th Street S., City of Lakewood, Washington (Tax Parcels 0320311008, 0320311035, 0320311010, 0320311014, 03203110006, 0320311012, and 0320311029). The nearest intersection is Pine Street S and 84th Street S.

Zoning: Open Space & Recreation 1 (OSR1)

Applicant Information: Megan Howey, 253-682-8556

Required Permits: Site development permit (4915), tree removal (5222), floodplain development agreement.

Documents Available for Review: SEPA Checklist, Critical Habitat Assessment, Environmental Assessment, Geotechnical Report, Invasive Plant Report, Operational Characteristics, Tree Risk Assessment, and Wetland Mitigation Plan.

Environmental Review: SEPA review is required for the project. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS), which may include standard mitigation measures, and the project review process may incorporate mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the project Development Regulations: The project will be evaluated for consistency with Title 12 Public Works; Title 14 Environmental protection; Title 15 buildings and Construction; Title 18A Land Use and Development Code.

Public Comment Period: The public and interested agencies are invited to comment on the application ending on February 16, 2023. Comments must be in writing and received in the Lakewood Community Development Department by 5 P.M. on February 16, 2023. All comments should be directed to: Josh Kubitza, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7837 or jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us

Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the decision by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740 within 14 calendar days of the date of the decision. The filing fee for an appeal of a Decision is $450.00.