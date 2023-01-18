Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant From Finance of America (FOA) Cares – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Finance of America (FOA) Cares in support of MADF’s the new Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank building remodel project.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank has been at the same location on the Eastside of Tacoma for the past 20 years providing fresh healthy food for those struggling with hunger. The vision is to is to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food and doing so with respect and dignity to all. The food bank continues to serve an unprecedented number of people with 60,000 clients receiving 1.5 million pounds of food every month. The new, larger food bank building will allow for the continued serving of this community need by having more space to offer a wider variety and supply of food while helping people move through the food bank more efficiently.

Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said of the grant, “We’ve been working hard to be respectful of our clients’ time and be a good neighbor to all surrounding businesses. But, unfortunately, in our current space, we can only serve five people at a time and often there are lines around the block. With our new building, once complete, we will be able to serve fifty people at once. This will ensure we can help everyone in a day that comes for food. But we can only make this a reality through generous funding such as this gift from FOA Cares and other supporting organizations.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is currently open for services at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

At the heart of Finance of America Companies culture is an emphasis on caring for their communities, their employees and their customers. Finance of America Cares is our employee-funded and company-matched nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen our communities, enrich lives and inspire caring.