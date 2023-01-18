Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.

Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews are constructing a new two-mile-long tolled highway between Interstate 5 in Fife and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma.

SR 167 Completion Project online open house information

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, to Monday, Feb. 20

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/SR167CompletionProject

Details: The online open house is available 24/7 and will:

Present overview and schedule of upcoming construction.

Provide opportunity to comment and sign up for ongoing project updates.

Be available in English, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System. Additional Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

About the Puget Sound Gateway Program

The SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County and the SR 509 Completion Project in King County are part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program. Both projects will complete essential connections to the ports of Tacoma and Seattle to move people and goods more reliably through the region.

Through the SR 167 Completion project, WSDOT will build the remaining 6 miles of SR 167 between SR 161/North Meridian Avenue in Puyallup and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma. The project also implements safety improvements at interchanges with local roadways, investments in climate resiliency through wetland and stream restoration, and multimodal access including portions of the Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail.

The Puget Sound Gateway Program was authorized by the Washington State Legislature in 2015. Funding comes from WSDOT’s Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington (PDF 173KB) accounts, federal grants, local contributions and future toll revenues.