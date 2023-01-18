Do You Have a Great Hat? Karshner Museum Wants You for a Hat Parade – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts.

The Karshner Museum is celebrating National Hat Day with a Hat Contest, a Hat Exhibit, and a performance from Book-It Theatre performing “Tiara’s Hat Parade.”

Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts is celebrating National Hat Day throughout the month of January and a little in February too. Here are some fun activities and ways your family can be a part of it. On January 21, 2023 we are having a Hat Parade. Everyone is invited to participate at 1 p.m. Bring your funny hat, large hat, favorite hat, and win prizes! The Museum is also sponsoring a Hat Contest for handmade hats. Art Supplies are available at the Museum for making this wonderful hat and then enter the hat in our “Hat Contest!” Deadline for entries is February 9, 2023. A Family night on Tuesday February 7 from 4-7 pm is another day to pick up art supplies and make a hat.

Also a new exhibit at the Karshner Museum includes hats from around the world and through history as well as hats on loan from community members. HATS HATS HATS! hats from the late 1800’s through the 1900’s and includes such oddities as Ecuadorian headdress’s made out of monkey bones, Macaw beaks and bird feathers, or a German helmet from World War I, Native American hats, Also on display are early men’s hats such as a top hat, a fedora and bowler as well as fashionable women’s hats from various decades.

Finally, on February 11, 2023 as part of the Black History Culture & Arts Festival from noon to 5 pm, award winning Book-It Theatre will perform “Tiara’s Hat Parade.”

At any one time, the Karshner Museum has at least five exhibits for the public to view and all activities at the Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts are free and open to all. For further information email KarshnerCenter@puyallup.k12.wa.us or check out our Facebook page.