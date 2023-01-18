 Caring for Kids Helping Kids – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Helping Kids

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids is reaching out to the community and asking for help by supporting of our Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction. It will be held February 11th at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. Tickets are $45 or a table of 10 is $450. We help thousands of kids in the community with basic needs and support. All the money we raise goes directly to our kid’s needs. Please help us! Buy tickets from Diane at carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777.

