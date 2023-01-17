Public Hearing – City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board

Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 P.M.

The City of Lakewood landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed interior/exterior work and 2nd story addition to the Carriage House associated with the historic Lakewold Gardens property located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on December 14, 2022 from Gerald Eysaman on behalf of Susan Warner, Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live by in person or virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Josh Kubitza, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board.

Residents can attend in person by going to the American Lake Conference Room at city Hall or virtually attend by watching live on the city’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen and make comment by telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and by entering Webinar ID: 881 1361 9589 or online https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88113619589.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88113619589 upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Project Planner during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.