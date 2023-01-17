Deputies Maier, Brand receive commendation for lifesaving actions – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

We’d like to share with you a commendation that Deputies Doug Maier and Bill Brand received for their lifesaving actions following an October 2022 shooting in University Place. Our department provides police services for University Place, and Deputies Maier and Brand are assigned to the University Place Police Department. The following commendation was submitted by a fellow deputy:

“Deputies Brand and Maier, among other deputies, responded to a shooting… After entering the home, a male was discovered to have a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputies Brand and Maier rendered medical aid to the male by applying a tourniquet, likely saving his life. Both deputies displayed tremendous courage and compassion to the male: talking with him to keep him awake, advising him of the actions currently being taken, and relaying the nature of his injuries to responding fire personnel.”