 United for University Place meeting Wednesday, January 18 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

United for University Place meeting Wednesday, January 18

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

United for University Place will meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30 to 1 pm at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in University Place. Our speakers this month will be presenting the challenging life of parents with adult children with disabilities. This is also a great opportunity to network and promote your business, nonprofit or event to other members of the community. In February, our Chief of Police Premo will be speaking at our meeting.

We will update everyone on the progress of the inclusive playground.

Any questions contact Chris Saunders at cls0714@gmail.com

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *