United for University Place meeting Wednesday, January 18 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

United for University Place will meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30 to 1 pm at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in University Place. Our speakers this month will be presenting the challenging life of parents with adult children with disabilities. This is also a great opportunity to network and promote your business, nonprofit or event to other members of the community. In February, our Chief of Police Premo will be speaking at our meeting.

We will update everyone on the progress of the inclusive playground.

Any questions contact Chris Saunders at cls0714@gmail.com