Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners welcomes three new members – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Three local leaders recently took their place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners, with three other members transitioning off the Board.

Edgewood Mayor Daryl Eidinger returned to the Pierce Transit Board in December, representing the City of Edgewood. Eidinger previously served on the Pierce Transit Board from May 2014 to October 2020. He became Council Mayor in 2014 and was elected the first strong mayor when the city changed its form of government in 2015. He fills the Board seat shared alternately by a representative from Edgewood and Puyallup.

City of Fircrest Councilmember Shannon Reynolds joined the Pierce Transit Board in January to fill the seat shared by the City of Fircrest and the City of University Place. Reynolds was elected to the Fircrest City Council in November 2013. She holds dual bachelor’s degrees from Pacific Lutheran University in economics and biology. Reynolds currently attends Seattle University’s Albers School of Business & Economics, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Tacoma City Councilmember Olgy Diaz also joined the Pierce Transit Board in January, representing the City of Tacoma. She was elected to the City Council in November 2022 as an at-large member in Position 7. Diaz holds dual Bachelor’s degrees in Latin American Studies and Women’s Studies from the University of Washington and is a longtime government affairs and political campaign professional.

Departing the Pierce Transit Board are University Place City Councilmember Kent Keel, who has represented the City of University Place on the Board since May 2012 and served as Board Chair for two years; Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, who has represented the City of Tacoma on the Pierce Transit Board since February 2018 and served as Board Chair for two years; and Puyallup Deputy Mayor John Palmer, who served on the Board since January 2021.

The nine-member Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners sets policy for the agency and oversees the actions of Pierce Transit’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m.