Local students named to Gonzaga University Fall Presidents’s and Dean’s Lists – The Suburban Times

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Trinity Wilhite

Fircrest

Andrea Galvin

Lakewood

Christina Caruso

Joie Reyes

Clayton Thatcher

William Wagner

University Place

Madisan Albers

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

Alivia Nation

Lakewood

Dominic Martinez

University Place

Tyler Brown

Matthew Janicki

Yuan Lee

Alyssa Ramos

Katherine Ricker

Nicholas Wunderle

