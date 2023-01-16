Local students named to Gonzaga University Fall Presidents’s and Dean’s Lists – The Suburban Times

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont
- Trinity Wilhite
Fircrest
- Andrea Galvin
Lakewood
- Christina Caruso
- Joie Reyes
- Clayton Thatcher
- William Wagner
University Place
- Madisan Albers
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Fircrest
Alivia Nation
Lakewood
- Dominic Martinez
University Place
- Tyler Brown
- Matthew Janicki
- Yuan Lee
- Alyssa Ramos
- Katherine Ricker
- Nicholas Wunderle
