 Local students named to Gonzaga University Fall Presidents’s and Dean’s Lists – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local students named to Gonzaga University Fall Presidents’s and Dean’s Lists

· Leave a Comment ·

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

  • Trinity Wilhite

Fircrest

  • Andrea Galvin

Lakewood

  • Christina Caruso
  • Joie Reyes
  • Clayton Thatcher
  • William Wagner

University Place

  • Madisan Albers

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

Alivia Nation

Lakewood

  • Dominic Martinez

University Place

  • Tyler Brown
  • Matthew Janicki
  • Yuan Lee
  • Alyssa Ramos
  • Katherine Ricker
  • Nicholas Wunderle

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *