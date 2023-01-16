Horizons Economic Forecast Event to Give Business Insights for 2023 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s upcoming Horizons Economic Forecast will provide crucial insights for business to make sound decisions in 2023. This event will feature panelists from a wide array of sectors, as well as leading economists who will discuss the local, regional, and national economies. These insights make this an invaluable event for local businesses who want assistance in determining their business outlook for the coming year.

The keynote speaker will be Fiqri Dine, executive director and head of investments at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Congress members Marilyn Strickland and Derek Kilmer will give congressional updates. Attendees will also have exclusive access to the 2023 Pierce County Economic Index (PCEI) report, with expert insight from its author, Dr. Neal Johnson of Sound Resource Economics. A panel of local business leaders will also discuss the 2023 PCEI report. Other special guests will include Eric Johnson, CEO of the Port of Tacoma, and representatives from Boeing. The event will be emceed by Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber President and CEO Andrea Reay and Board Chair Eli Taylor.

Horizons Economic Forecast will take place on January 26th, 2023 from 7:00-9:00am at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center in Downtown Tacoma. Registration costs $100 for members of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and $135 for non-members. Guests can register to attend at tacomachamber.org.