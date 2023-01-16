2023 Lions Club Crab Feed and Dance, Feb. 25 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood First Lions Club announcement.

It’s that time again, so if you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), drink beer or wine, want to dance to a fabulous rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s ninth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.

Tickets are $65 per person for crab or chicken. Wine, beer and water are available. Music provided by the well-known Lakewood band, “The House Band of Lakewood.” One year someone left with $800 in their pocket after winning the 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the club’s various Lakewood sight and hearing projects and related programs. People who attend rave about what a great time they had. Think about pulling together a table for you and your friends.

As we have in the past, we are having a separate drawing for two free dinners on us at the 2024 Crab Feed. All you have to do is fill out a form when you walk in the door.

To purchase tickets go to www.firstlions.organd click on CRAB FEED. Then follow the directions.