Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled in January – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th Street between Pacific Avenue and East F Street) on Tuesday, January 17, through Friday, January 20. Then again on Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, January 31.

On these days, between the hours of 9 AM to 4 PM, crews will close the bridge for up to 30 minutes at a time, then open it to traffic to alleviate any backups, and then close it again. These 30-minute closures will occur throughout each day.

Emergency vehicles will be able to cross the bridge at any time. All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.