Local Artists to Speak in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College Feb. 3 – The Suburban Times

Local Artists to Speak in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College Feb. 3

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Artists from Tacoma Community College’s “Collector’s Cabinet” Exhibit will speak in the TCC Art Gallery starting at noon on Feb. 3. Charles Burt, Melinda Liebers Cox, Dave Roholt, and Sharon Styer will each discuss their artistic process. The Gallery Talk is free and open to the public.  

Building 4 at Tacoma Community College, The Gallery is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, on days the college is open.  Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Free admission.  

