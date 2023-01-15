2023 Grant Applications Now Open – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now open for 2023. A record amount of grants money ($37,600) is available this year, thanks to thirty years of generosity from Lakewood residents. Over $1.2 million is now in the endowed funds of the LCFF, meaning that Lakewood will be served in perpetuity.

All applicants for grants must have 501c3 status, and organizations must submit proof that all received funds will benefit the residents of Lakewood.

The current fund-raising campaign for 2022 has now raised over $15,000. Thanks to the nature of the endowed fund, we will be able to give out more than twice the money raised this year.

To donate to the LCFF or to apply for a grant, go to: https://www.lakewoodcommunityfoundation.org/